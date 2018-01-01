DawoodIbrahim

New Delhi, September 23: Congress on Saturday asked what Modi Government was doing when the absconding don Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Mehjabin Shaikh visited Mumbai last year to meet her father. In
Lahore/ Pakistan, August 31: Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has hinted that fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is in Karachi. In
Karachi/Pakistan, May 2: Media reports are coming out that the underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim had died in Karachi after he suffered a massive heart attack. Sources say that the heart
New Delhi, April 29: Many reports being spread through various media saying that Dawood Ibrahim experienced significant cardiac surgery and was on a life sinking stage. News from untold sources
NEW DELHI, Feb 27: A BJP MP from Karnataka on Monday courted controversy by comparing Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, whose social media post against the ABVP has gone viral, with
New Delhi, Feb 20: Was the controversial preacher a part of the hawala racket being masterminded from Karachi? Security agencies monitoring Karachi-based businessmen close to D-Company and a `terror outfit
New Delhi January 5: After Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that efforts are on to bring India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, his properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore was seized
Mumbai, Nov 18: Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to play the role of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in her upcoming film, was recently paid a visit
New Delhi,Oct6: While politicians across the country continue to demand proof of Indian Army’s recent surgical strikes across LoC, noted Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has said that India should now
NEW DELHI,Sept8: Gangster Chhota Rajan has claimed before a special court that he was provided with a passport in the name of Mohan Kumar by Indian agencies, as Dawood Ibrahim’s
New Delhi, August 24: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday downplayed the United Nation’s endorsement of hideouts of India’s most-wanted Dawood Ibrahim and said that what the international body has claimed now was
Mumbai, Aug 17: Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Alishah Parkar will tie the knot in Mumbai today even as the Mumbai Police and other security agencies are going to keep a close
Mumbai, Aug 16: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan, will attend the wedding of his nephew Alishah Parkar, scheduled to take place in Mumbai
New Delhi, July 18: The Shiv Sena, which has been extremely vocal for banning controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, on Monday compared him to India’s most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim.
Mumbai, July 11: The Shiv Sena on Monday asked the Centre to abandon plans to catch mafia dons like Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and Tiger Memon and instead book controversial Mumbai-based Islamic
Mumbai, June 6: The Bombay High Court will today hear the petition filed by Manish Bhangale, a Vadodara hacker, against former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse over his alleged links
Kathmandu, May 26: Police in Nepal are probing a suspected link of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in cocaine smuggling in the international market via Nepal. This follows the recent arrest by
New Delhi, May 24 : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim will be nabbed soon and brought to India. The Union Minister,
New Delhi, May 22: The Congress Party on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into allegations that Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse was in touch with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. “The