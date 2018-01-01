New Delhi, Feb 25:The old saying, ‘Eat breakfastlike a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper’ couldn’t ring truer. Beginning your day with a heavy breakfast will
New Delhi, Feb 9: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that it will reach out to nearly 34 crore children across India, including in private schools, as part of
NewDelhi , Jan.24 : National Girl Child Day will be celebrated today at a special function in New Delhi in view of exemplary achievements by nation’s daughters during last year. They presented
New Delhi, Nov 21: Backed by China’s Alibaba, Paytm on Monday said it has registered over 7 million transactions worth Rs 120 crore in a day after the demonetisation drive
Massachusetts,Nov14:People who regularly consume sugar-sweetened beverages – roughly one can of soda per day – may have higher risk of developing pre-diabetes, a new US study has warned. In the
Tokyo,Oct8: A Japanese couple have been arrested for pulling a knife on a school principal who refused to reschedule a sports tournament their child had missed, according to police and
NewDelhi,Oct4:Animal Awareness Day is marked on October 4. It asks for a better future for all animals. The day is marked, organizers say, by more than 1,000 events in 100
PANCHKULA,Sept29:: Pet Animal Medical Centre (PAMC), on the occasion of World Rabies Day, vaccinated 124 pet dogs with anti-rabies vaccine free of cost on Wednesday. According to the hospital authorities,
NewDelhi,Sept29:Doctors at a private hospital recently revived a 50-year-old man whose heart’s electrical activity flat lined for almost four minutes. He was given continuous cardiac massage, electric shock and cardio
Beijing,Sept10:A giant flowerbed will be installed in Tiananmen Square just in time for China’s NationalDay holiday, which starts from Oct. 1, Beijing Times reported. The flowerbed, which willtake the shape
Kukkodu August 23A 16-year old girl in a Karnataka village who could not convince her father to get a toilet built at home got the facility as a gift –
London, August 17: Certain proteins inform the plant cells, bacteria and fungi whether it is day or night or cloudy or sunny and researchers have now determined the inner