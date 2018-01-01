Maharashtra, Jan 27: At least 12 people were feared dead and three others were injured after a minibus fell into a river in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur city on the intervening night
Kolkata,August17:An air hostess with a private airline was found dead on Wednesday, after allegedly falling from the third floor of her apartment in Kolkata. Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai, 23, was
Shimla, Jul 20 : Twenty people were killed when a Kinnaur Federation Public Service bus on its way to Solan from Recong Peo today fell down into 250 meter deep gorge
Rio de Janeiro,July12:A brain dead pregnant woman from Brazil named Frankielen da Silva Zampoli Padilha was kept alive on life support for 123 days, the longest time ever – before
BANGKOK ,July11: Gunmen shot dead eight people, including at least one child, in a house in Thailand after holding them hostage, police said on Tuesday, a rare incident in a country where
Nagpur,July10:At least one person was killed and seven others are feared dead after a boat capsized in Nagpur late on Sunday night. According to reports, the incident happened at Vena
Tokyo,July6:Troops are working to rescue families left stranded by floods in southern Japan following a second day of record heavy rain. Two people are reported dead and 11 others are missing in
SYDNEY,June28: A kangaroo dressed in leopard-print has been found shot dead on an Australian roadside tied to a chair and holding a bottle of booze, sparking outrage over the killing Wednesday.
Mogadishu,June23:At least three people are dead and several others wounded after a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia’s capital, police said Thursday. The bomber was trying
Mumbai,June20: Well-known Bhojpuri actress and model Anjali Shrivastava was found dead at her Andheri west residence, police said here on Monday, 19 June 2017. Image via Youtube According to police, Anjali’s
BHILWARA,June19:: In a shocking incident here in Mandalgarh, ten peacocks were found dead in the forests of Ganeshpura. After conducting preliminary investigation of the matter and post-mortem of the bodies,
New Delhi, May30:A trainee IAS officer was on Monday late night found dead in the swimming pool of Foreign Club Institute, situated in Ber Sarai. The officer who has been
New York, April13:A groundbreaking black jurist who became the first Muslim woman to serve as a US judge was found dead in New York’s Hudson River on Wednesday, police said.
New Delhi, April08:A 26-year-old Indian man has been shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station in the US’ Washington state, his
NEW DELHI, April07: All three soldiers trapped in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batalik were found dead this morning. The three bravehearts were from Bihar. There were five soldiers
Ohio,March27:A gunfight broke out inside a crowded Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday, leaving one man dead and 15 other people wounded after a dispute among several patrons escalated into a shootout,
New Delhi , Feb 14: Castigating the brittle law and order condition in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday cornered Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that
Beijing, Feb 2 : An unknown number of people were buried in the debris after three residential buildings collapsed in Zhejiang district on Thursday morning, a media report said. The
Koraput, Feb2:At least seven police personnel were killed and five injured in a landmine blast triggered by suspected Maoists in Odisha’s Koraput district on Wednesday, police said. Police said the
Visakhapatnam, Jan 23: At least 40 people were killed and 100 others injured when Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express, hurtling through the pitch dark, derailed near Kuneru Railway Station in Komarada Mandal