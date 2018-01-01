Death hoax news of Baba Ramdev goes viral
New Delhi,April26: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is currently trending on social media websites and mobile apps like whatsapp after rumours about his death in a road accident went viral. However,
New Delhi,April26: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is currently trending on social media websites and mobile apps like whatsapp after rumours about his death in a road accident went viral. However,
United States, September 6: The news of veteran Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone’s death spread like a wildfire on social media last night. The article which was widely shared on social