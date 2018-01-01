Damascus [Syria], Jan 24 : Over 10,000 people including 655 children have been killed since the US-led anti-terror coalition forces began its operations against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria
Rio de Janeiro, May13:At least 259 people have died from yellow fever in Brazil this year, especially in the southeast from the country, the government announced on Friday. In a
Sydney, Feb4:The current heat wave is having a shocking effect on our wildlife and marine life. It’s been revealed, dangerously hot sand temperatures has caused dozens of turtle hatchlings to die
Thalassery/Mumbai,Nov12:The scramble by millions of panicked consumers to exchange banned currency or deposit them turned tragic on Friday when two people died in separate incidents in Maharashtra and Kerala amid
Jaipur,Sept24:An article in the RSS mouthpiece, Panchjanya, has cornered the BJP-led government in Rajasthan over the death of thousands of cows at the state-run Hingonia Goshala over the last few
MUMBAI,Sept22: The Bombay high court on Wednesday lambasted the state government for its “complete apathy” and “criminal negligence” that has lead to worsening malnutrition deaths in tribal areas of Maharashtra’s
New Delhi, September 14: With the ongoing health crisis in the city over the vector-borne diseases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday appealed people not to panic and said the government will
Bengaluru, July 29: More than double the pedestrians die every day on Indian roads that what the official figures suggest, according to a new study. Police reports of the actual toll of
New Delhi, July 12: With 13 children under the age of five succumbing to diarrhoea every hour in India, the Health Ministry yesterday launched intensified efforts to check such deaths, a