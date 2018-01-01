Deaththreat

Death, a destiny of people who smuggle cows, says BJP MLA
Alwar (Rajasthan) , December 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has courted a controversy by saying that people who will smuggle and slaughter cow will be thrashed
Alwar (Rajasthan) , December 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has courted a controversy by saying that people who will smuggle and slaughter cow will be thrashed
Bogota, Dec 2 : The air-traffic controller who communicated with the pilot of the plane carrying Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer club shortly before it crashed near the Colombian city of Medellin,
New Delhi, October 11: The strong words were uttered by Himachal Pradesh Head Constable, Manoj Thakur, who composed a patriotic poem right after the Uri attacks. “Abki ye jung chhidi to naamo nishaan