DeepaJayakumar

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 25: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to move the Court to prove the truth behind Jayalalithaa’s health condition while she was
Bengaluru/ Karnataka, August 18: Amma supporters can now rejoice! Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ensured to lend their helping hand for investigating into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief
Chennai, June 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s family members in Chennai is now in a dispute to gain the ownership of Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden Residence, Vedanialayam. It has been
Chennai, June 13: After the high drama at the Poes Garden residence on two days before, late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar today repeated that she
Bengaluru/Karnataka, June 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday claimed that former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar is trying to take over Amma’s legacy, adding that
Chennai, March 27: J Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar, has been allotted ‘boat’ symbol by the Election Commission. Deepa had earlier announced that she will contest the R K Nagar by-polls.
Chennai, Mar 24: Niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Deepa Jayakumar has declared assets to the tune of Rs 3.05 crore in the affidavit filed along with her
Chennai, March 18: In a major setback to late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa`s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who launched a new party named `MGR Amma Deepa Peravai` on
Chennai, March 15: TTV Dinakaran, the deputy general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and nephew of VK Sasikala, will contest the April 12th by-poll from RK
Chennai, March 13: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has alleged that the V K Sasikala (Chinnama) camp is threatening her for her decision
Chennai, March 9: By-polls for Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar constituency would be conducted on April 12. The counting of the casted votes would be done on 17th April, 2017. Reportedly, the
Chennai, Feb 24: Deepa Jayakumar, Late Jayalalithaa’s niece had launched her new political Party named, “MGR Amma Deepa Perravai”. Deepa had declared earlier that she would be announcing her new
Chennai, Feb 15: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who has recently made her debut in politics, joined the team of O Panneerselvam this evening. Ms
Chennai, Feb 14: Jayalalitha’s niece Deepa Jayakumar tonight confirmed her entry into politics. “Yes,” Deepa said when reporters asked about her entry into politics after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Chennai, Feb 14: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, setting aside AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala’s acquittal by the Karnataka High
Chennai, Feb 8: In a controversial press meet on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and PH Pandian has openly expressed their disagreement with the elevation of Sasikala as Chief
Chennai, Feb 7: People of Tamil Nadu do not want Sasikala as their Chief Minister, Jayalalitaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar said in a press conference on Tuesday in Chennai. “I cannot
Chennai, Feb 6: Till last evening the state of Tamil Nadu was hopefully waiting for their beloved Amma to come back all alive. But they were so unfortunate that their
Chennai, January 17: Deepa Jayakumar has announced her entrance to Tamil Nadu politics today. This actually scores a new beginning to the renaissance of Tamil Nadu Politics. While contacted by
Chennai, Jan 17: Forty days after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, her niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday confirmed that she would foray into Tamil Nadu