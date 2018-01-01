Thai junta defends $393 million cheap Chinese submarine deal
Bangkok, Apr 25: The Thai junta today defended $393 million earmarked for a Chinese submarine, batting back criticism of the secrecy of the deal, its cost and the questionable utility
Bangkok, Apr 25: The Thai junta today defended $393 million earmarked for a Chinese submarine, batting back criticism of the secrecy of the deal, its cost and the questionable utility
New Delhi, July 20: The Congress on Wednesday defended party vice president Rahul Gandhi saying he was “not sleeping” but was “looking down” during a debate on atrocities on Dalits