DEHRADUN,Sept1: Seven years after software engineer Rajesh Gulati smothered his 36-year-old wife and then used an electric saw to chop her body into 70 pieces, stashing the parts in a deep freezer
New Delhi/India/September 1: Shocking incident reported, Software engineer named Rajesh Gulati found guilty of Murder by a court in Dehradun, seven years after he committed the crime. By Chopping up
Dehradun, Jan.21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) here in Dehradun. The day-long conference, to be hosted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), will
Dehradun, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a Parivartan rally in Dehradun. Here are the highlights: — Uttarakhand won’t wait for Vikas now. — This is the land
Dehradun, Aug 19 (PTI) At least 333 people in Dehradun have tested positive of dengue, Uttarakhand health department officials said today. Till date, the disease has claimed one life. Dehradun