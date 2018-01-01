Delhiairport

New Delhi, August 21: The Airport Police registered a case against unidentified persons under section 188, in the watch of 2 pilots spotting an unknown object on the Delhi airport
New Delhi, August 2: The Delhi airport cargo terminal was reportedly cordoned off after it finding suspicious material which has similarities to a bomb. The security forces along with Bomb
New Delhi,July12: An Indian national, suspected to be an Islamic State operative who had been deported from Turkey twice, was recently arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Wednesday.
Delhi,Dec27:An accident was averted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning as an IndiGo and a SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway, reported ANI. The IndiGo flight had reportedly
New Delhi, Dec 23: The CISF on Friday detected a foreign national carrying a huge amount of cash in new currency notes at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here
New Delhi, September 28: Delhi airport, which is run by GMR consortium-AAI has become the first carbon neutral airport in Asia-Pacific region. This has come to the fore following a
New Delhi,Sept7:Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra did not get any star treatment from Air India officials when the Baar Baar Dekho co-stars were offloaded at the Delhi airport for delaying