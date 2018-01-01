Delhicourt

New Delhi, January 20: A Delhi Court will on Saturday resume the hearing in the National Herald case, involving Congress Party leaders Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, among others.
New Delhi,August17: A Delhi court on Thursday issued a warrant seeking production of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar who failed to appear before it in defamation cases filed by
New Delhi, April 25: A Delhi Court on Tuesday awarded seven years jail term to noted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others in connection with a fake passport case. The court
Delhi, April18:A Delhi court has ordered an FIR against a woman police officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, who had earlier accused her teacher of molesting her. Additional
New Delhi, Feb 20: A Delhi court has dismissed a woman’s complaint against a couple for allegedly stealing and misusing her cheques, saying she was clearly attempting to “wriggle out”
New Delhi, Feb 16: TV actor Anuj Saxena on Thursday surrendered before a Delhi court in connection with a graft case in which co-accused and senior bureaucrat BK Bansal, his
New Delhi, Feb9: The lapses by cops in probing a sexual assault case of a minor allegedly by her teacher inside the classroom, have drawn flak from a Delhi court
New Delhi, Jan 31: A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of suspected KCP (Poirei Meitei) militant Khoirom Ranjit and others till February 13. Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh
New Delhi, Jan 30: A court here on Monday directed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders to appear before it on the next date of hearing
New Delhi, Dec 26: A Delhi court will on Monday pronounce its order in the National Herald case. In the case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy had filed
New Delhi, November 24: A court here has directed government agencies to ensure that even a person on the lowest rung of society does not face harassment due to demonetisation.
NewDelhi,Nov21:Hotstar, a unit of Star India Pvt Ltd, on Friday said it absolutely does not provide any kind of pornographic content and emphasised that it is just a video streaming
New Delhi, November 5: The Delhi Court on Saturday extended the custody of LIC agent Anand Chauhan till November 24 in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Himachal Pradesh
New Delhi, Nov 04: A Delhi court has issued non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya for allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation matter. Mallya has scant regard for the law
New Delhi, Oct. 28 : A Delhi court will on Friday hear a plea seeking recovery of Rs. 91,000 crore from app-based cab service providers, including Ola and Uber. An
New Delhi, September 20: The man, who had allegedly thrown ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Lieutenant Governor’s office yesterday, was today sent to judicial custody for
New Delhi, September 5: A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of sacked state Minister Sandeep Kumar of the aam Aadmi Party, arrested on charges of rape, till
New Delhi, July 14 A Delhi court on Thursday held three men guilty of killing IT executive Jigisha Ghosh in 2009. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav held Ravi Kapoor, Amit