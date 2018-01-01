New Delhi, Jan 19: In a major blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Friday evening refused to grant interim relief to the 20 party legislators,
New Delhi, Jan 2: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s order which awarded a three-year jail term to former Jharkhand chief
New Delhi, October 12: The disciplinary action taken by JNU has been set aside by the Delhi High Court on Thursday. In connection with a controversial event on 9 February
New Delhi, Sep 26 : The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, who is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with
New Delhi, August 18: ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, the deadly game won’t be banned in our country. The Delhi High Court, yesterday, had refused the internet organisations to remove the life
New Delhi,July4:The Delhi High Court on Monday ruled that any offensive post on social media that targets an individual of the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe communities, even if made
NEW DELHI,June22: Allowing mosquitoes to breed leading to the spread of vector borne diseases like dengue is equivalent to penal offences like culpable homicide and rash driving, the Delhi High
New Delhi, March 20: The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed seeking coloured photograph of candidates on Electronic Voting Machines ( EVMs) in the
NEW DELHI,Dec15: A Delhi High Court lawyer thrashes his wife and daughter while shouting abuses in a disturbing video filmed by another daughter and given to the police this week. In
NEW DELHI,Dec14: In a bid to protect the identity of the victim in cases involving sexual offences, the Delhi High Court, in its ruling, has directed all trial courts to
NEW DELHI,Dec1: The Delhi high court on Thursday set aside the Centre’s decision to ban 344 fixed dose combination (FDC) medicines, including well known brands like Corex cough syrup, Vicks
New Delhi, Oct 5 :A group of international publishing houses and publisher associations has said they will file an appeal against a Delhi High Court judgement rejecting their plea against
New Delhi, Oct5 :Facebook India, Google, YouTube and Twitter India were today restrained by Delhi High Court from publishing or showing any derogatory photographs of expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa
New Delhi, September 15: A Delhi court will today pronounce its order on whether to summon Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on a complaint filed against her for allegedly giving false information regarding her academic qualifications.
NewDelhi,Sept6:The Delhi High Court in a copyright infringement case between Britannia Industries Ltd and ITC Ltd has provided an interim relief to the latter and asked the Nusli Wadia-owned company
NEW DELHI,August31: As Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress did not follow the law in assigning land to firms, a former judge has found, according to sources. The
New Delhi, August 31: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said frustration has increased within the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) led-Delhi Government after Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung constituted a committee to
New Delhi, Aug 19: Delhi High Court on Friday directed Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to “gracefully” vacate the government accommodation
New Delhi, August 19: The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a plea of Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to retain the official residence or get an alternate
New Delhi, Aug 16: The Delhi High Court today asked the government to explain what problem it has in changing the names of two transgenders from male to female in