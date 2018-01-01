DelhiZooShutDown

Birds Avian Flu : Eight more birds die in Delhi, Deer Park too shut
New Delhi, Oct 20: With eight more birds succumbing to bird flu in Delhi, authorities on Thursday shut down the popular Deer Park and warned people not to touch any
New Delhi, Oct 20: In the first instance of bird flu cases in Delhi, at least three migratory birds at the Delhi zoo have succumbed to the H5N1 influenza virus