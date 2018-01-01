Thane,June23:Shobha Mote is a constable attached to the Railway Protection Force. Little did she know that she was about to help deliver a child at the station – her second
Tokyo,Nov29: Santa Claus is outsourcing his reindeer this holiday season to help deliver pizza for a Domino’s outlet in snowy northern Japan. Employees at a branch on the northernmost island
Bhubaneshwar,Nov29:In Odisha, a newly-married girl was killed by her in-laws in Ganjam district as her father failed to fulfill the dowry rituals of Rs 1.70 lakh through the new currency notes
BEIJING, Nov. 11 High Speed Railway (HSR) trains are joining the battle to deliver goods for the Singles’ Day (Nov. 11) shopping spree, in Beijing from Friday. According to Beijing
Uttar Pradesh, september 27: Another incident of medical apathy occurred as a woman was forced to deliver her baby aboard a tonga (horse-drawn carriage) in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. According
Kozhikode, September 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a public rally on the Calicut beach. This will be the first public speech of the Prime Minister after the