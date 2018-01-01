Las Vegas, January 11: Dell strikes gold in e-waste disposal efforts; literally and metaphorically. The PC manufacturer Dell has successfully recycled gold from discarded motherboard and has made jewelry out of
Dell strikes gold in e-waste disposal
Andhra techie working for Dell loses his life while working out in the gym
Hyderabad,July14:A 22-year-old techie who used to work for Dell lost his life while working out in the gym. According to media reports by The News Minute, The deceased has been
Dell unveils Latitude laptop-tablet with wireless charging
California, Jan 6:Dell impressed folks with their XPS 13 2-in-1 featuring an edge-to-edge display, but they have something for their business users too. There is another 2-in-1 hybrid machine known
Biggest tech merger in history to be called Dell Technologies
Las Vegas, May 3: Michael Dell announced at the casino capital of the world that the biggest merger in tech history will be called Dell Technologies. “It has a nice sound