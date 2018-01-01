Kathmandu/Nepal, May 18: With no progress in sight for addressing the demands of agitating parties to ensure commencement of the second phase of local elections in Nepal, the Rastriya Janata
Mumbai, Jan 12:Shweta Tripathi might not be the most known face in Bollywood, but there is no denying that her acting chops can give decade-old veterans a run for their
Chennai, September 16: The dawn-to-dusk Tamil Nadu bandh on Friday on the Cauvery issue called by associations of farmers and traders passed off peacefully even as opposition leaders, including DMK’s
Chennai, August 30: Online pharmacy Netmeds Marketplace Ltd will set up product stocking and packing hubs in eight cities to cater to increased demand and cut short delivery time, CEO and
New Delhi, August 22: Union Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi is most popular as the poster-child for Animal Rights issues in India. And thus, it’s no wonder
New Delhi, August 13: In his first public comments after his 10-day meditation break, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated his demand for full statehood for Delhi. Addressing a meeting