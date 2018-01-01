Washington DC/USA, August 2: In a new study, hospital patients with dementia and other causes of confusion have longer stays and worse treatment outcomes than people without the condition. The research
Washington DC/USA, July 18: If your grandparents are suffering from dementia, then you can help them by interacting with them about their interests for an hour a week and improve
Kuala Lumpur, Jan 25 : Regular consumption of mushrooms which act as functional food may enhance nerve growth in the brain to reduce or delay development of age-related neurodegenerative diseases like
Washington D.C. , Jan. 25: A study claims that mushrooms may enhance nerve growth in the brain that can prevent the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. According to researchers,
London , Jan 5 : The research looked at six million adults living in Ontario, Canada between 2001 and 2012, and found that those living less than 50 metres (yards)
“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” Kahlil GibranSince the dawn of civilization music has always enjoyed an exalted position.
Washington D.C, Jun 17: Currently, no treatment can stop Alzheimer’s disease, but now, a new study has offered hope by showing that it possible to reverse memory loss in the