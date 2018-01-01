Kochi/Kerala, November 18: Former prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that although the Congress supported Goods and Services tax but did not like the way it was implemented in the country.
Jambusar/Gujarat, November 1: The Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi mocked the BJP government over the demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Rahul Gandhi targeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said that
Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, September 29: Yogi Adityanath said he do not agree with the opinions of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on the issues of demonetisation and the Goods
NewDelhi,Jan 12:Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who had earlier said that scrapping high-denomination currency notes would curb child trafficking, has now expressed his disappointment saying that he had expected that demonetisation
NewDelhi,Dec29:Nearly 50 days after the implementation of demonetisation, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that the critical phase for the economy is now over and the situation will only
Kozhikode, Dec 29: BJP in Kerala today attacked Jnanpith award winning Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair for his comments over the impact of demonetisation, questioning his motive and expertise
New Delhi: Demonetisation has brought the trafficking of women and girls for sex work—a Rs20 trillion industry—to a grinding halt, studies and rescue workers said. Rescue workers on the field
NewDelhi,Dec2:In distant rural areas, local vegetable prices — both wholesale and retail — have crashed as the oxygen of currency has been suddenly sucked out. Since the whole economy depended
umbai,Nov25:Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a pre-wedding celebration for their niece Isheta at their home, Antilla on 24 November. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and other
Thiruvananthapuram,Nov24:In view of the overall protest by the opposition against the demonetization measures,A hartal has been declared by LDF in Kerala on Monday Nov28. Banks and essential services have been
HATISOR VILLAGE, ASSAM,Nov 18: Archana Tamang, a 35-year-old owner of a photo studio at Hatisor village in western Assam often complained about the remoteness of her village on the Bhutan
New Delhi,Nov17: At a time when people are waiting outside banks, ATMs, post offices to exchange notes of Rs 500/1000 in long queues post the government’s demonetisation move, there are
NewDelhi,Nov12:Paytm has introduced a new feature called ‘Nearby’. This feature currently lists over 200,000 merchants, and Paytm promises to have over 800,000 merchants in a short time. With this feature,
Thalassery/Mumbai,Nov12:The scramble by millions of panicked consumers to exchange banned currency or deposit them turned tragic on Friday when two people died in separate incidents in Maharashtra and Kerala amid
HYDERABAD,Nov11: Fearing that she would lose Rs 54 lakh on account of demonetization of big currency notes, a woman in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district committed suicide, police said on Thursday. Kandukuri
New Delhi, November 10: Freecharge reported a sharp 12X overnight jump in the average wallet balance as consumers loaded up their wallets to face a cashless day across the country.
Lucknow,Nov10:A 40-year old woman died of shock in Gorakhpur, reports Hindustan Times. According to reports, Tirtharaji had saved Rs 2,000. She was made aware of PM Modi’s announcement on demonetisation
NewDelhi,Nov10:The government’s currency swap plan to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes from circulation as a way to demonetise is being hailed by many banks and experts as