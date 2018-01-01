#Densefog
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies

New Delhi, Jan 24: A dense layer of fog engulfed the national capital and its neighbouring regions on Thursday morning. According to Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), as

Dense fog in Delhi hits flight, train services

New Delhi, Jan 1: Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Delhi have been temporarily suspended in the wake of a dense fog canopying the whole national capital region