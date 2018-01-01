9,000 soldiers from army deployed in Rio ahead of police strike
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 15 : Around 9,000 soldiers from the Brazilian Army were deployed here ahead of a potential police strike, the Ministry of Defence announced, a media report
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 15 : Around 9,000 soldiers from the Brazilian Army were deployed here ahead of a potential police strike, the Ministry of Defence announced, a media report
Tokyo, Fab1:An experimental ‘space junk’ collector designed to pull rubbish from the Earth’s orbit has run into trouble, Japanese scientists said Tuesday, potentially a new embarrassment for Tokyo’s high-tech programme.
New Delhi,Nov12: The weekend saw even more rush and chaos outside bank branches and ATMs with cash-strapped people struggling to buy even daily items even as Delhi Police deployed more