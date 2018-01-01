DeraHeadquarters

Sirsa/ Haryana, September 20: Special investigation Team reveals more than 600 skeletons buried deep inside Dera Sachha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, says media reports. Saplings are planted over these buried
Shocking! More than 600 skeletons found buried inside Ram Rahim’s Dera headquarters
Search operations at Sirsa: Found secret illegal abortion clinic, plastic surgery centre and much more
Sirsa/ Haryana, September 12: During the massive search and sanitisation operation of Dera Saccha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, various skeletons were tumbled out of the closet. Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters
Dera Headquarters search: Illegal explosives, firecrackers factory sealed, explosives, firecrackers seized
Sirsa/Haryana, September 9: Ongoing search operations at the Dera Sacha Sauda Headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana, today revealed the existence of an illegal explosives factory and firecrackers, which were promptly sealed. Deputy
Dera Headquarters search: Computer, hard disks, cash recovered, forensic team called from Roorkee
Sirsa/Haryana, September 8: In the wake of ongoing search operation at the Dera Headquarters here today, the Deputy Director, PRO, Haryana Government on Friday said a computer, hard disks and