DeraSachaSauda

Haryana, January 08: A doctor who was a close aid of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was arrested by the Haryana police for facilitating 300 castrations of Dera followers.
New Delhi, September 26: No relief for Honeypreet Insan as the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected her anticipatory bail plea. She is the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda
Rohtak/ Haryana, September 25: Against the Ram Rahim verdict of Panchkula’s Special CBI Court, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh appealed in Punjab and Haryana High Court. Special CBI court
Panchkula/Haryana, September 16: Khatta Singh, the witness of the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002 finally decided to break silence after
Rohtak/ Haryana, September 14: Latest reports on ‘Ram Rahim leela’ reveals that his women followers used to escape from the hands of self styled godman by making period excuses. Dera
Sirsa/ Haryana, September 8: Heavy security has been deployed in Sirsa and surrounding areas in wake of search operations at the Dera headquarters which are to begin later today. 41
Hoshangabad, MP, Sept 7: Convicted rapist-crorepati Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda has become a defaulter of the Madhya Pradesh Central Region Power Distribution Company and electricity supply to an
Rohtak/ Haryana, August 28: The Haryana court has sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for 10 years jail term. The quantum of sentence of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet
Rohtak/Haryana, August 28: Ahead of the court proceedings against rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim today, Inspector General (I.G.) of Police, Rohtak Range Navdeep Singh Virk said
Chandigarh, Aug 28: Haryana Police has sanitised 103 ‘naam charcha ghars’ of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa in different districts, and recovered 14 motorcycles, one tractor, four other two-wheelers and one
Rohtak/ Haryana, August 28: Punjab, Haryana and its neighbouring states are on the edge, as the quantum of sentence of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is scheduled to
New Delhi, August 28: Subramanian Swamy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate said that the punishment for the accused Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is
Panchkula/Haryana, August 26: The hearing to decide the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation
Sirsa/Haryana, August 26: Rajpal Punia, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 33 Division Hisar visited Sirsa on Saturday to take account of the current situation there. Following the violence that erupted
New Delhi, Aug 26: The meeting at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh is initiated, with respect to the violence created by the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters for the
London/ U.K., August 26: The United Kingdom government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in India following the riot, that woke up yesterday in several parts of the
Kurukshetra/Haryana, August 26: The District Administration and the police sealed 2 ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda on August 26 after violence burst out in Haryana, Punjab. The supporters of Dera
Kolkata/Kanpur, Aug 26: The women activists requires that Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Sakshi Maharaj should be put behind bars on charges of contempt of court for supporting the
New Delhi, Aug 26: P.P Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Law and Justice on Saturday requested all the political parties and their leaders not to politicize the disturbance in
PANCHKULA,August26: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a self-styled spiritual guru and head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, has been moved to a prison in Haryana’s Rohtak. The rape convict will be lodged