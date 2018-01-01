Washington,June24: Scientists have developed a novel design approach for exoskeletons and prosthetic limbs that incorporates direct feedback from the human body. The approach will dramatically improve energy economy, speed and
New York, May26:In a first, scientists have developed an eight-foot underwater computer touchscreen for dolphins to study the intelligence and communication skills of the highly social marine mammals. The system
Washington D.C.,May11: A deep-learning computer network has been developed that can accurately identify and delineate breast cancers on the digital tissue slides. The network developed through research led by Case
Balasore, Apr 27 : India today successfully test fired the user trial of the indigenously developed surface to air Agni-III intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Abdul Kalam island off Odisha
Cape Canaveral , Feb15:US space agency NASA prepares to send its next Mars 2020 mission in search of signs of life on the Red Planet, a Pasadena-based company is busy
Thrissur, Jan 13:Your phone is all you need now to become an expert in farming. An app called FEM@Mobile, developed by scientists from Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), promises to directly address
London,dec23: The Ebola outbreak that took West Africa by storm from 2013-2016, was also declared an epidemic and a global emergency by the World Health Organisation. It was the most
London, Oct 28 : Patients could soon be diagnosed with early-stage arthritis several years before the onset of physical and irreversible symptoms, thanks to a new test developed by researchers