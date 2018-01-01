Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh, September 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that ruling dispensation’s priority is development and not vote bank politics and elections. Addressing farmers on the second day
New Delhi, August 24: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thurrsday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend his helping hand in supporting Nepal more for development plans and
Bhubaneswar,June21: The Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development has set a target of export turnover of Rs 20,000 crore to be achieved per annum through exports of seafood from
Guwahati/Assam, May 16: Committed to unleash the true potential of the North East, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said there has been a significant improvement in the security
New Delhi, April08:Around 90 per cent of children under two years in the country are struggling to get proper diet crucial for their development, said a leading NGO said on
Illinois,Oct26:After Motorola India officially stated that it was still yet to release Android 7.0 (Nougat) as an OS update to users of Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, the official
New Delhi: Amidst strong demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there were ample opportunities for development in the state which was
New Delhi, August 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday acknowledged that “only development can’t resolve the problem in Jammu and Kashmir”, said former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who led a