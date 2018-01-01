New Delhi, June6:DGCA has filed a complaint (against pilots) for making remarks against our officials on social media. It is for the police to take any action,” Director General of
New Delhi, March 03: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is in the Britain, today said that faulty engines were one of the factors for the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines. A
New Delhi , Feb 16:Acting tough, aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday suspended the flying licence of Air India operations head Capt A K Kathpalia for skipping mandatory pre-flight medical test
New Delhi/Mumbai, Dec 29 : A maiden integrated policy and over 20 per cent month-on-month traffic growth gave wings to the country’s civil aviation sector in 2016. The sector reaped
New Delhi, Dec 08: A day after 362 flights were delayed at IGI Airport due to weather and other issues, DGCA today directed domestic airlines to adhere to its advisory
New Delhi, Dec 07: DGCA asks Air India/ SpiceJet/ Indigo to suspend their pilots over West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee flight controversy. Reports said Mamata’s flight from Patna on Wednesday night
New Delhi, Dec 01: Amid uproar in Parliament over the IndiGo plane with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on board running low on fuel while flying from Patna to
New Delhi, Dec 01: Replying to the issue raised in Lok Sabha by the opposition with regard to an IndiGo flight carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not being
New Delhi, Oct 18: Domestic full service carrier Vistara on Monday said it has banned carrying of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones on its aircraft – including check-in baggage, a
New Delhi, Oct 07:Samsung can’t catch a break. This time, a Southwest Airlines flight was evacuated when a passenger’s Galaxy Note 7 caught fire prior to takeoff two days ago.
NewDelhi,Oct1:Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices are still causing a lot of trouble for Samsung, but the company has said in a statement saying that there is no restriction set by
New Delhi Sep 30: Heads up Samsung Note 7 users.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has lifted restrictions placed on using and carrying Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy Note 7 mobile
New Delhi, Sep 26: Senior executives of Samsung today met officials of aviation regulator DGCA, two days after one of the company’s high-end smartphones caught fire inside an IndiGo aircraft.
NEW DELHI,Sept24: A Samsung Note 2 phone emitted smoke after reportedly catching fire on a Singapore-Chennai flight of IndiGo on Friday morning when the plane was about to land. The
New Delhi, August 26: Taking a serious note of rampant violation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s Rule 13 that prohibits taking photographs or selfie inside airport or on
NEW DELHI August 12: Two pilots of Air India and Jet Airways have been suspended for four years after they were found drunk after they landed their flights in India.The government