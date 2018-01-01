Dhaka/Bangladesh, December 2: In a tragic incident of road accident seven people were killed and 19 others were injured after a bus smashed into a truck in the Betgram area of Gopalganj Sadar, Dhaka. Reportedly, the
Dhaka/Bangladesh/Sep 6: Shocking incident reported a suspected militant allegedly detonate bombs in a flat in the Dhaka’s Darus Salam on Tuesday night. Several explosions rocked the area around 9:50 pm, triggering
Bangladesh,Dhaka ,August 15,: During a cordon security operation at hotel in Dhaka’s panthapath area, one suspected militant was killed on Tuesday morning, According to media reports, Sanwar Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of
Dhaka/Bangladesh, May 30: The Bangabandhu-1 satellite will be commercially launched by June 2018, State Minister for Post and Telecommunications Tarana Halim said on Tuesday. “More than 85 percent work of
Dhaka, April 20: A canteen leaseholder at Bangladesh’s prestigious Dhaka University has been fired for serving beef to Hindu students and hurting their religious sentiments, a media report said today.
Dhaka, Nov 14 : The Dhaka cafe which was attacked by Islamic State militants in July this year, was returned to its owner on Sunday following a court order, the
Dhaka,Oct8:Bangladesh’s security forces killed four members of a Islamist militant group on Saturday blamed for on attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed,
DHAKA,Sept15: Large-scale animal sacrifices marking the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha combined with heavy rains have turned the streets of Bangladesh’s capital into rivers of blood. Authorities in Dhaka designated several
Dhaka, Aug 24 (PTI) Bangladesh today arrested five suspected militants of the banned homegrown JMB blamed for a series of deadly attacks, including the trainer of its women wing, in
Dhaka: A British national and a student at a Canadian university have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in last month’s deadly siege at a cafe in Bangladesh’s capital, police
Dhaka, July 26: A militant, who was held during a special drive of the joint forces in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur killing nine militants, has confessed to be an operative of the
Dhaka July 26: The Bangladeshi police executed a military operation and raided a militant hideout in a Dhaka neighbourhood after a hand bomb was thrown at them and killed nine
Dhaka, July 19: Bangladeshi investigators poring over CCTV footage believe they have spotted four new suspects, including a woman, involved in a bloody attack on a cafe in the capital,
Tokyo, July 5 A plane carrying the bodies of seven Japanese nationals killed during the terror attack at a cafe in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday. The
Dhaka, July 04: A 20-year-old Bangladeshi student, who was at the Dhaka cafe when it was stormed by suspected ISIS militants, had the option of fleeing to safety after the
A national political leader must react to each and every significant happening in and around the world. This marks his/ her presence internationally and helps to gain popularity. Congress president
Dhaka July 2: Terrorist group Islamic State (IS) has claimed that its gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 40 of them in the attack at a restaurant in the
Dhaka, July 1: A 50-year-old Hindu priest was today hacked to death in Bangladesh by three unidentified machete- wielding assailants, the third priest to be killed this year in the
Kolkata, June 17 (IANS) Even as it expressed concern over the death threat from suspected Islamic State militants to a priest at the Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka, the Swami Vivekananda-founded
Dhaka, Apr.15: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said everybody needs to exercise tolerance as it is essential for the country's uninterrupted development. The Prime Minister, who was speaking on