DhakaAttack

Dhaka, January 6: Nurul Islam Marzan, the Neo-JMB leader, one of the key figures behind the Gulshan cafÃ© attack, has been killed in a gunfight with the police in the
New Delhi, October 27: The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to strengthen the case against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. The ministry is also looking at declaring Islamic Research Foundation founded
Dhaka, August 23: A British national, arrested in connection with the July 1 Gulshan cafe attack here, was on Tuesday sent to 16-day judicial remand. Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ahsan Habib gave
Dhaka, July 19: Bangladeshi investigators poring over CCTV footage believe they have spotted four new suspects, including a woman, involved in a bloody attack on a cafe in the capital,
Dhaka, July 18: Bangladesh police arrested a college teacher close to Shafiqul Islam Ujjal, one of those who attacked a Dhaka cafe on July 1 leaving over 20 dead, officials confirmed
Dhaka, July 04: A 20-year-old Bangladeshi student, who was at the Dhaka cafe when it was stormed by suspected ISIS militants, had the option of fleeing to safety after the
Dhaka, July 4: Bangladesh’s prime minister on Monday visited a stadium where the bodies of the victims from the weekend attack in Bangladesh’s capital were taken, as security officials search