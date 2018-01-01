New Delhi,June28: There was palpable excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in The Hague, the capital of the Netherlands, on Tuesday on the final leg of his three-nation tour.
Netherlands, Feb 18:Dick Bruna, the Dutch illustrator and artist who created the bestselling children’s books starring white rabbit Miffy, pictured, has died, aged 89. His publisher Mercis said Bruna died
Netherlands,Nov8:A 20-year old man from the Netherlands has broken the Rubik’s Cube world record, solving it in 4.74 seconds – that’s less than the time that it takes most of
Netherlands,Nov4:Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management and investment firm The Xander Group, backed by the Rothschild family, are co-investing $450 million in retail assets in India, boosting their combined investments
Burma,Oct7:In numerous countries around the world, unplugging a speaker blasting religious music would be considered a harmless — though potentially offensive — act. In Burma, where insulting a religion is a
Ukraine,sept28:An international team of prosecutors looking into the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 is due to release its findings on Wednesday. The Dutch-led team is gathering
Ossendrecht (Netherlands) (AFP),Sept13: Dutch police are adopting a centuries-old pursuit to resolve the modern-day problem of increasing numbers of drones in the skies, becoming the world’s first force to employ