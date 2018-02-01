DutchWoman

Qatar to deport Dutch woman for “illicit sex” after rape report
Doha, June 13: A Dutch woman who was arrested in March after she told police she had been drugged and raped was convicted of having sex out of wedlock by
Doha, June 11: A Dutch woman is being detained in Qatar on suspicion of adultery after she told police she had been raped. The 22-year-old, who was on holiday, was