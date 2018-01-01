Malappuram/Kerala, April 12: Over 13 lakh voters are expected to cast their vote in the by-poll to the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, for which the polling began on
New Delhi, Feb. 6: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday joined the protest over issue of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed’s death. Gandhi
New Delhi, Feb 3: The Congress Party on Friday demanded a probe by parliamentary committee into circumstances surrounding former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed’s
Kannur (Kerala), Feb 02: The funeral of former union minister and senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1: Senior Kerala MP E. Ahamed, who died on Wednesday, was a rare Indian politician who enjoyed wide personal contacts in the Middle East and used them well
Kochi, Feb 1: Congress MP K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday that former central minister E. Ahamed was declared dead on Tuesday but the hospital went mum later. He was finally
Kozhikode, Feb 1 : The Mortal remains of former Union Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National President E Ahamed, MP, who had passed away in New Delhi early
New Delhi, Feb 1: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said “we are saddened” by the death of sitting parliamentarian and former Union Minister E. Ahamed’s demise but 2017-18
New Delhi, Feb. 1: Dubbing the government’s move to go ahead with the presentation of the Union Budget as an ‘inhuman’ act following the demise of former union minister and
New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says the government already knew that he (E Ahamed) had passed away, but
New Delhi, Feb 01: Condoling the demise of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed, President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said the former was a
New Delhi, Feb 01: Former Union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed passed away early today after he suffered a cardiac arrest, a senior doctor has confirmed.
New Delhi, Jan 31: Senior Kerala MP, E. Ahamed, on Tuesday suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Parliament’s Central Hall. His condition is extremely critical and he has been
New Delhi, Jan 31: Former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League MP E. Ahamed, who collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to both Houses of
New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of Kerala MP E. Ahamed, who suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Parliament’s Central Hall.
New Delhi, Jan 31:Congress leader E Ahamed collapsed today in parliament just as its budget session began. Mr Ahamed, who served as Junior Foreign Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s government,