earlypuberty

Sexual abuse may cause depression and early puberty
Washington DC, March 18: A research reveals that girls, who undergo physical abuse early in life, may hit puberty eight to 12 months earlier than their non-abused companions. This increases
Washington DC, March 18: A research reveals that girls, who undergo physical abuse early in life, may hit puberty eight to 12 months earlier than their non-abused companions. This increases
London, September 16: While puberty is usually considered to hit an individual during the early teenage, the past couple of months have seen a surge in the cases of precocious