Feb 9: An asteroid will past earth today, which is the second this week. The newly discovered space rock will pass within 63,000km of Earth on Friday evening GMT. Which
Boston, Jan 22: Water may have been brought to our planet by meteorites during the first two million years of after the birth of the solar system, a study has
Washington, D.C, Jan 18: A gigantic asteroid, which is reported to be larger than the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, will past earth on February 4. At a distance
Washington DC/United States, September 7: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that two high intensity solar flares were emitted on Wednesday, according to media reports from the Agence France-Presse. Out
NewYork,August22:By downloading free open-source software, you could be using data from space to monitor global deforestation and land-use in general in just a matter of minutes. Land use, forests and agriculture
Washington,August21:Asteroid Florence is among the largest near-Earth asteroids that are several miles is size. Measurements from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and NEOWISE mission indicate it is about 4.4 kilometres in
Washington/United States, August 18: The scientists predicted that a planet resembling Earth is perhaps hidden in the planetary system at a distance of 16 light years away. Astrophysicists at the
NewYork,August12:If you’re a little bored of life on Earth, have no fear; scientists have discovered two potentially habitable planets orbiting a sun just 12 light-years away. The team of astronomers which includes
Washington,August11:An invisible planet that has no gravitational field will crash into the Earth on September 23, believers assert. But will anybody even notice? Conspiracy theorists say the coming solar eclipse
Beijing,August11:China has successfully sent “hack-proof” messages from a satellite to Earth for the first time. The Micius satellite beamed messages to two mountain-top receiving stations 645 km (400 miles) and
Illinois,August8: There are about 18,000 bird species on Earth, and every species is differently coloured. While some birds are so bright in colour, one can spot them from afar, some are coloured
Cape Canaveral,August5:Can you take on the job of protecting the planet? MIB !Many people, upon hearing about National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) newest job offer, have lost their minds.
Beijing,July12:Researchers from China have successfully teleported an object from Earth to the Orbit. The object-in-question is a photon, which travelled from Gobi desert to a satellite called ‘Micius’ orbiting five
Antarctic,June24:There’s a running joke that one has to sport a beard to conduct scientific research in Antarctica. Except it isn’t really a joke, because until the mid-20th century women were
LONDON,June22: An asteroid strike on Earth is just a matter of time and it could destroy major cities, experts have said. According to Alan Fitzsimmons from Queen’s University Belfast in
New Delhi, April 30: A new study has shown that how earthquakes and storms in the Himalaya can increase the impact of deadly floods in one of Earth’s most densely
WASHINGTON, March2: Microfossils up to almost 4.3 billion years old found in Canada of microbes are similar to the bacteria that thrive today around sea floor hydrothermal vents and may
Washington, Feb 23 :At least seven Earth-like planets orbiting the same star 40 light-years away and each may contain liquid water and be able to sustain life, astronomers announced at
Cambridge, Jan 7:Astronomers, using data from India’s Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), have discovered two of the most powerful phenomena in the universe — a supermassiveblack hole and the collision
WASHINGTON,Jan: A rare comet discovered by NASA scientists will be visible using just binoculars to skywatchers on Earth this week for the first time, before the object heads back into