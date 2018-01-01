Jakarta/Indonesia, Jan 23: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia, sparking off panic in capital Jakarta. According to The Jakarta Post, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency
Imphal/Manipur, Jan 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region in Manipur on Saturday evening. As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred
Kokrajhar/Assam, Jan 20: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the quake occurred at 06:44
Washington DC/USA, Jan 10: A massive earthquake, 7.8 on the Richter scale, has struck the Caribbean islands. According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred west of Jamaica
Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Jan 9: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday. No loss of life or damage
Mumbai, Jan 2 : A magnitude of 3.2 earthquake, struck Thane in Maharashtra earlier this morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the earthquake occurred at 2:21 AM. No one
Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological
Dhemaji (Assam) Dec. 17 : A 4.2 magnitude of earthquake hit Assam’s Dhemaji district on Sunday. The tremors were felt at around 11:50 am, said India Meteorological Department (IMB). No
Thang/Jammu & Kashmir, Dec 7: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 111 km northeast of Thang, Jammu and Kashmir today in the early morning hours. There was no immediate
New Delhi , December 6 : An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. The epicentre was Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, according
Baghdad/Iraq, November 13: A powerful earthquake struck at the Iran-Iraq border killing more than 330 people and over 5000 people injured. The Prime Minister of Iraq Hiader al-Abadi issued a
Baghdad/Iraq, November 13: An earthquake of 7.3 magnitude that trembled the mountains of Iran-Iraq border killing at least 210 people, injuring over 1700. According to sources, the video that was posted
Mexico, September 22: The most devastating earthquake in over 30 years was witnessed by Mexico on Tuesday. The quake of 7.1-magnitude resulted in killing about 270 people; 30 have still
Mexico, September 20: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit central Mexico on Tuesday, overthrowing dozens of buildings in the massively populated region. At least 138 people were killed. More
MEXICO CITY,Sept9: One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country’s southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 : An earthquake of 6 point 4 magnitude struck 500 km (310 miles) west of the Pacific island of Tonga today, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said,
Undated, Aug 18: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 point 7 struck today in the South Atlantic Ocean about 790 km north of Ascension Island, the US Geological
TOKYO, Aug 10: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 hit the Tokyo area today but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said. The quake was centred
BEIJING, August9: At least 18 people were killed when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China, government sources said Wednesday, but the toll was expected to climb as news trickles out
Oklahoma,August3:An earthquake registering 4.2 on the richter scale in central Oklahoma, US, damaged power supply lines, disrupting supply to hundreds of customers. The US Geological Survey (USG) had initially said