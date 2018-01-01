#EarthQuake
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

Jakarta/Indonesia, Jan 23: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia, sparking off panic in capital Jakarta. According to The Jakarta Post, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur

Imphal/Manipur, Jan 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region in Manipur on Saturday evening. As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred

Earthquake of 5.2-magnitude jolts Assam

Kokrajhar/Assam, Jan 20: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the quake occurred at 06:44

3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Thane

Mumbai, Jan 2 : A magnitude of 3.2 earthquake, struck Thane in Maharashtra earlier this morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the earthquake occurred at 2:21 AM. No one

