Newdelhi , Jan 17: India’s leading travel meta player, ixigo has launched an all new version of its already popular Flights app. Available on both android and iOS, the app is
New Delhi,Dec24: The government is all set to come up with a new digital app which is likely to silence the critics on the shortfalls of digital payments. The new
Brigham,Dec12:Research published in European Journal of Applied Physiology, exercise science professors found that pro-inflammatory molecules actually go down in the knee joint after running. In other words, it appears running
Colombo, Oct 27 : Sri Lanka has dropped one place in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index despite adopting some key reforms, the bank revealed on Thursday. “Over
NewYork,Oct26:New Zealand has overtaken Singapore as the best country in the world to do business, according to the World Bank. Singapore slipped to second in the bank’s 2017 “Doing Business” report after