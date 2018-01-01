IPL betting racket busted in Delhi’s Shahdara, six held
New Delhi, May 11: The Delhi Police on Thursday has busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) wagering racket in the Shahdara region of East Delhi and captured six individuals. Police have
New Delhi, May 11: The Delhi Police on Thursday has busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) wagering racket in the Shahdara region of East Delhi and captured six individuals. Police have
New Delhi August 18: Three people were killed and one seriously injured in an explosion inside a bakery in East Delhi on Thursday morning.The incident took place around 5.30 am