Washington,May4: Wanna to lose weight? Eating avocados may help lose excess body weight and reduce your waistline, a new research has found. Researchers found that consuming avocados may be linked
Washington D.C., Jan. 25: Eating thyme, parsley and vegetables like celery and broccoli can reduce the risk of developing metastasis originating from breast cancer in women. Researchers from the University
NewYork,Nov8:A new study says eating a very early dinner, or even skipping it, may help you lose weight. The first human test of early time-restricted (eTRF) feeding found that meal-timing
California,Sept28:The medical team encircled Mackenzie Hild’s bed, their somber expressions reflecting the gravity of the news they were about to impart to the Harvard sophomore and her mother, newly arrived
Mewat,Sept13:One of the Mewat gangrape victims has alleged that their attackers were cow vigilantes but the Haryana police on Saturday said no evidence has so far come to the fore
New York,Sept12: Food, once dropped on the floor, is not safe to eat, however quickly you pick it up, warns a new study that debunks the widely accepted notion that it
New York, August 22: Parents must focus on a healthy balanced lifestyle for their children instead of focusing on weight or dieting in order to prevent obesity and eating disorder among
New York, August 22: Higher intake of citrus fruits like oranges and lemons can help keep you healthy as well as prevent harmful effects of obesity-related heart disease, liver disease and