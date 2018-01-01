New Delhi,June19: Declared an epidemic and a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, the deadly Ebola virus held West Africa hostage from 2013-2016. It was the most widespread outbreak
Washington D.C. , Mar. 22: A class of drugs used to treat hepatitis and some forms of multiple sclerosis has shown promise in treating Ebola. Since there is no vaccine
Washington,Oct25: A nurse who contracted the Ebola virus while treating the first person diagnosed with the deadly disease in the United States has reached a settlement with the Dallas hospital
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast ,Sept22:As the deadly outbreak of Ebola has subsided, people in several West African countries are flocking to eat bushmeat again after restrictions were lifted on the consumption
CHICAGO,August31: The largest analysis yet has found Ebola virus particles present in semen as long as 565 days after recovery from an infection, highlighting the potential role of sex in
Washington, July 15 The West African Ebola outbreak that began in 2013 is now under control, 23 countries in Africa remain environmentally suitable for animal-to-human transmission of the Ebola virus,
New Delhi, June 30: Participants at a meeting on ‘Advancing Global Health Security’ in Indonesia, organised under the aegis of WHO, said they will strengthen capacities to cope with the outbreak