New Delhi, September 1: The Congress party on Friday slammed the government over demonetisation and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop spreading false propaganda, after the GDP of the
Washington,June30: The Trump administration took steps on Thursday to penalize a Chinese bank, a Chinese shipping company and two Chinese citizens in an attempt to cut off North Korea’s access to
New Delhi, June 1: A day after the government released the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the last quarter, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaking on the completion of
Micromax will launch two new and very affordable 4G phones soon in India. The phones will be called Bharat 1 and Bharat 2. Of these, the Bharat 1 will be
New Delhi, Jan 31: A day ahead of the tabling of India’s budget for next fiscal, the latest edition of Economic Survey has called for lowering tax rates and stamp
New Delhi, Jan 30: A day before the government presents the Economic Survey, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Monday released a document detailing the current scenario
Washington,Jan 19:On Wednesday, American Airlines has declared a few plans for its basic economy class, said Robert Isom who is the president of the world’s largest airlines company. He added
NewDelhi,Dec29:Nearly 50 days after the implementation of demonetisation, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that the critical phase for the economy is now over and the situation will only
NewDelhi,Dec21:India’s economy has reportedly overtaken the United Kingdom’s for the first time in over 100 years, now standing as the world’s sixth largest economy by GDP after the United States,
New Delhi, Nov 18 : Noting that India has great potential to become the most digitised economy globally in mere seven years, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has dubbed the government’s
New Delhi, July 18: The Congress on Monday said it will support the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill only if the government accepts its proposals on it. “We have been
New Delhi, July 15: In the latest attempt to combat black money, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Supreme Court has recommended to the government a ban on cash
June 23: India has been ranked the cheapest country to live in the world, according to new data. The largest nation on the subcontinent has won the top spot for cheapest
New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India was now the most open economy in the world for FDI with most sectors were under automatic approval
Mumbai, May 31: India probably gathered momentum to hold its ranking as the world’s fastest growing large economy in the quarter through March, giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi more to
“If we get into thinking what we are facing is only a drought, then we are in serious trouble. You are in the midst of a mega water crisis.”