EdapadiPalanisamy

Chennai, August 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of Sepoy Ilayaraja who lost his life in the Shopian
Chennai, June 13: The daughter of Kollywood star Sharat Kumar, Actress Varalakshmi on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and urged him to take stern action on
Chennai, March 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami urged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to reduce Sri Lanka’s “aggressive actions” against innocent Indian fishermen. In
According to the request from Tamil Nadu Government, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday handed over former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's health records to
Chennai, Feb 18: Palaniswami, the Sasikala loyalist, will need to demonstrate on the floor of the 234-member House, the support of at least half or 117 legislators. He has with him
Chennai, Feb. 17: Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter Edappadi K. Palanisamy on Friday confirmed that he has no plans to visit All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K.
Chennai, Feb 16: Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao invites Sasikala’s CM pick Edapadi Palanisami for a meeting at 11:30 am. He will be accompanied by four MLAs. The AIADMK tweeted