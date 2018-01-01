Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 28: Consumption of eggs, non vegetarian food and alcohol have been banned at Vrindavan and Barsana as the two places have been declared as ‘holy pilgrimage
New Delhi, August 8: According to a study conducted by the researchers from the Universite de Montreal, found that playing action video games could affect your brain power. There are
Washington, July 04: A higher number of eggs retrieved in an IVF treatment cycle is independently associated with more chromosomally normal embryos available for transfer, according to a new study.
SEOUL, Jan 3: South Korea’s import tariffs on egg products will be cut to zero from tomorrow as part of the government’s efforts to ease an egg shortage sparked by
Baripada (Odisha),Oct28: Activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were arrested for allegedly hurling an egg at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Mayurbhanj district,
Odisha August 2: In a rare incident, a King Cobra swallowed seven eggs and threw up six of them in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj District. A video shows the snake gulping the