CAIRO, June 29 One of the “black boxes” recovered from EgyptAir Flight 804 has confirmed the possibility of an on board fire in one of the jetliner’s lavatories and avionics
Cairo June 28:The badly damaged flight data recorder could hold the key to determining why the Airbus A320 went down into the eastern Mediterranean Sea The damaged black box from
Cairo, June 16: Pieces of the cabin from the missing EgyptAir plane which crashed into the Mediterranean last month have been found, Egyptian investigators said Wednesday. A French vessel taking part in
Cairo, May 27: Airbus has detected signals from the Mediterranean Sea where the EgyptAir flight 804 crashed last week, media reports said. The signals were emitted by the plane’s emergency locator
Cairo, May 20: Debris from the missing EgyptAir plane has been found in the Mediterranean sea, 180 miles north of the coastal city of Alexandria, media reports quoted the Egyptian
Cairo, May 20: There are conflicting reports over whether debris found by Greek authorities in the sea belong to the EgyptAir plane which went missing while travelling from Paris to
CAIRO, MAY 19: An EgyptAir flight from Paris to Cairo with 66 passengers and crew on board crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the Greek island of Crete early Thursday
Cairo, May 19: EgyptAir flight 804 travelling from Paris to Cairo has disappeared from radar with 56 passengers and 10 crew members on board, the airline has said. The Associated