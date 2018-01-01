Sambhal,Sept2:The Gangsters Act would be invoked against those who sacrifice cow, ox, buffalo and camel as ‘Qurbani’ on Bakr-Eid, which starts from September 2 and will last till September 4,
Lucknow , June 25: Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Monday, announced Muslim cleric Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahal here today. Eid al-Fitr, or Eid, is an important religious holiday
DHAKA,Sept15: Large-scale animal sacrifices marking the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha combined with heavy rains have turned the streets of Bangladesh’s capital into rivers of blood. Authorities in Dhaka designated several
Shimla,Sept13:Tension prevailed at Madrasa Quadria Missarwala near Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday following stone pelting incident during the Eid prayers. The incidence forced the police to
Srinagar, Sep 13 : One person has been killed in fresh clashes between protesters and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, ANI reported. Clashes broke out on
New York, Sep 12: US President Barack Obama today greeted Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and noted that the US remains committed to its refugee policy.
Srinagar, Sep 12: All mobile phone services, save BSNL post-paid connections, were suspended across the Kashmir valley on Monday, a day ahead of Eid, even as the shutdown continued for
Greater Noida,Sept12: A year after Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched and his son Danish seriously injured over rumours of cow slaughter, the Bisadavillage will see a low-key celebration of Eid-al-Adha on
Damascus,Sept12:Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made a rare public appearance on Monday at prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in the town of Daraya, recently surrendered by rebels. State media
New Delhi, September 12: Extending his greetings to the fellow citizens on the eve of Idu’l Zuha, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said the festival epitomizes trust, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness.
Hyderabad, July 7 : Gaiety and religious fervour marked Eid-ul-Fitr in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Lakhs of Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs or open grounds and mosques in
Pune, July 7: Welcoming the entry of women in Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah on the occasion of Eid, Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai on Thursday said it was a very big
Dhaka July 7: A police officer has died and 9 others have been injured in a blast near Bangladesh’s largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation in Kishoreganj. Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu
