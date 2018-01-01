EknathKhadse

Mumbai, July 1: Nearly a month since he was compelled to quit after facing a string of allegations, former Maharashtra minister and BJP veteran Eknath Khadse has stirred a row,
Mumbai, June 10: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who stepped down recently as Revenue Minister following a string of allegations, on Friday made a futile bid to meet Prime Minister
Mumbai, June 6: Former Maharashtra BJP minister Eknath Khadse has paid the price for breaking the political alliance with the Shiv Sena, the Sena said on Monday. “The arrogance of boldly
Mumbai, June 4: Stating that Eknath Khadse was forced to resign as he was facing serious charges of corruption, Congress on day demanded a high level investigation into the allegations
Mumbai, June 4 : Hit by accusations of graft, seniormost Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse on Saturday tendered his resignation from the state cabinet. He met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and put
Mumbai, Jun 2 : Joining the chorus for Maharashtra Revenue minister Eknath Khadse’s ouster over allegations of wrongdoings, Shiv Sena today reminded ally BJP of its promise of a corruption-free rule
New Delhi, May 22: The Congress Party on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into allegations that Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse was in touch with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. “The