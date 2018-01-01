electriccar

New Delhi,Jan 4: Hriman Motors LLP, a Delhi-headquartered startup, is working on building a serious two-seater electric car with a battery that will never need to be replaced. The RT90
With a single charge, this electric car can cover 200Km
Tiny electric car Baojun E100 costing $5,300 sold by GM in China
Beijing,August8:For that sort of price, the Baojun E100 is no Cadillac, of course. The two-seat car’s wheelbase — the distance from the center of the front wheels to the center
Le Mans Series founder’s new Green4U organisation has revealed a mock-up of an electric car
Washington, June15:The American Le Mans Series founder’s new Green4U organisation has revealed a mock-up of a car with which he is bidding to take the ‘Garage 56’ grid slot for
Electric car major Tesla plans to enter the Indian market in 2017
California,Feb8:US-based electric car major Tesla plans to enter the Indian market during this summer, according to company’s Chief Executive Elon Musk. “Hoping for summer this year,” Musk tweeted in a
Electric cars affordable to middle-class would lead to a revolution in the auto industry
New Delhi, July 12: The success of the electric car depends on whether its prices can be brought down, which requires the automobile companies to focus more on research. If it