electricvehicle

Tata Power introduces innovative vehicle charging station to electric cars
New Delhi, August 21: The first electric vehicle with a charging facility was installed by Tata Power at Vikhroli in Mumbai on Monday. Tata Power said in a statement
New Delhi, August 21: The first electric vehicle with a charging facility was installed by Tata Power at Vikhroli in Mumbai on Monday. Tata Power said in a statement
New Delhi, July 12: The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has raised its concern to NITI Aayog Chairman Amitabh Kant, about the confusion on the continuity of the
Tokyo,Dec17:As fossil fuel is getting scarce, most of the auto giants are trying to find different sources to power their vehicles and one of the major resource is electricity. Nissan