electricvehicles

New Delhi, Dec 28: Electric vehicles is going to get a big push from the Indian government with the centre providing Rs 437 crore subsidy to 11 cities under FAME
New York/ USA, September 12: Keeping in line with the ongoing shift to electric vehicles (EVs), German automotive manufacturing MNC Volkswagen announced their plans to electrify their 300-odd cars by
Noida, June5:A Charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at Delhi and Noida. This is NTPCâs first venture in the country.
California,May23:In 15 years, people will stop driving cars, says an expert whose predictions have come true earlier. Tony Seba, a serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur, and an instructor in Entrepreneurship, Disruption
New Delhi, May 8: The Central Government is planning to change petrol/diesel vehicles to electric vehicles in the country in the next 15 years. This decision was taken in a Niti
NewDelhi,Dec16:Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) today asked the government to extend the FAME scheme for a longer period of five years so as to push the sector’s growth.
NewDelhi,Oct3:The local arm of the German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz is on course to introducing models with alternative fuels, including plug-in hybrids and full-electric vehicles, by 2018 – full two