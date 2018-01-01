Dodoma,August18:The head of an animal conservation NGO who had received numerous death threats has been shot and killed by an unknown gunman in Tanzania. Wayne Lotter, 51, was shot on Wednesday
Kolkata,August1:In a video that currently has the Internet amazed, an elephant is seen stopping a truck in a forest to munch on the potatoes loaded on it. According to news
ROURKELA,July25: In a gruesome incident, a woman was violently mauled to death by an elephant in Kuanrmunda range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) in Sundargarh district on the wee hours
Guatemala City, Feb 20 : With a cake made of watermelon, papaya, bananas, carrots and corncobs, Guatemala’s elephant Trompita celebrated her 56th birthday on Sunday. The pachyderm, whose original name
Kochi,Oct15: A court near here on Saturday asked the Vigilance Department to conduct a probe against superstar Mohanlal following a complaint that he possessed elephant tusks. Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court, acting
Africa ,Sept5:Elephant populations across Africa’s savannas are plummeting due to poaching for the ivory trade reveals the most comprehensive elephant survey ever conducted. Backed by philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul
Thiruvananthapuram, July 25 : At 86, Dakshayani shows no signs of ageing and looks absolutely fit as she gets all set to enter the Guinness World Records as the oldest living
Coimbatore, July 07 : A 25-year old female elephant which was roaming along with its 2-year-old baby elephant near Kavadiammal temple in Pallam fell down and died on spot. On