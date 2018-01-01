EllenDeGeneres

Washington,August5:Singer Miley Cyrus, actor Zach Braff and presenter Ellen DeGeneres have led a wave of celebrity tributes to Barack Obama on his 56th birthday. Stars from across the showbusiness industry
Washington D.C. , Feb. 1: Ellen DeGeneres recently voiced out her opinion on the refugee ban imposed by President Donald Trump by talking about ‘Finding Dory’, the animated comedy-drama which
Mumbai,Jan 27: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has wished popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday by calling her an “amazing person”. Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut
Washington D.C, Jan. 20: To commemorate President Barack Obama’s final day in office, Ellen DeGeneres spent a few minutes of the latest episode of her talk show, saying goodbye to
New york , Jan 18:Deepika Padukone not just kicked ass in her debut Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she is doing so during the promotions of Vin Diesel-starrer
Mumbai, Jan 9:Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is soon going to foray into Hollywood with her upcoming film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. And the actress is leaving no stone unturned
Washington,Nov17:The White House announced Wednesday, November 16, that Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks are among the notable names who will be honored with the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom. President
London, Aug 17: On Sunday night, Usain Bolt not only won a gold medal in the 100 meter final at the Rio Olympics, but he also gave us one of