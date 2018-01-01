Emma Stone bags SAG Best Actress Award for La La Land
Los Angeles, Jan 30:Just a couple of weeks after her big Golden Globes win, ‘La La Land’s leading lady Emma Stone has won another award at the 2017 SAG Awards.
Los Angeles, Jan 24 : Actress Emma Stone says she would love to do another Broadway show. Stone starred in “Cabaret” on Broadway in 2014. And now, she wants to
London [UK], Dec. 16: Emma Stone, who has received multiple award nominations for her role in ‘La La Land’, caused a big stir in the crowd while leaving a theatre
VENICE, Italy ,Sept12:Emma Stone won the Venice Film Festival’s best actress prize Saturday for her role as Mia, an aspiring actress and playwright who’s deep into the magic of the old movie