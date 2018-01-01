#employees
Tata Teleservices fires 500-600 employees

New Delhi, May2:Tata Teleservices has fired 500-600 employees to tide over difficult times in the hyper-competitive telecom market. As many as 500-600 employees have been impacted by the layoffs in

Pune IT company vanishes duping all 148 employees

Pune, April1:Nearly 150 employees were duped by an IT firm, which mysteriously vanished on Thursday, without having paid its people for the past two months. Signifia Techride, that called itself

Tata motors offers VRS for its employees

New Delhi, March15:Tata Motors, India’s largest automobile maker, has started rolling out a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its employees as part of its organisational restructuring exercise. This is part